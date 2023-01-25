New Restaurant at Disney’s Toy Story Land to Open in March
Walt Disney World Resort announced the upcoming Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant in Toy Story Land at Hollywood Studios would open on March 23.
Scheduled to be the world's first Toy Story table service restaurant, Roundup Rodeo will bring to life the stories and characters of the award-winning film through custom-designed props and food offerings.
The collaboration between Disney Imagineering, Disney Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney World Food and Beverage will allow Andy’s new rodeo arena to come to life with game pieces and iconic Toy Story characters, stickers and more.
“We are thrilled to work with our partners at Disney Pixar Animation Studios to create this unforgettable dining experience that blends great food, storytelling and whimsy,” Disney Imagineering senior artisan specialist Ben van Beusekom said. “A visit to this special place is a must for Toy Story fans who have come to love Andy and his toys as much as we do.”
As for the barbecue-inspired fare, Roundup Rodeo will serve cheddar biscuits with sweet pepper jelly, house-smoked pork ribs, brisket, potato salad, baked beans, classic slaw, corn-on-the-cob, crisp salads and more.
In addition to a variety of pie desserts, the Toy Story restaurant will offer an assortment of craft cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages that pay homage to classic backyard picnic beverages.
Dining reservations are required to experience Roundup Rodeo and can be made through the MyDisneyExperience app. Visitors need both valid park admission and reservations for Hollywood Studios on the same date to dine.
