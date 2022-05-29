New Star Wars Characters Arrive at Disneyland
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli May 29, 2022
Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., introduced new characters from the Star Wars film saga to its Star Ward: Galaxy’s Edge attraction on Saturday, according to Disney Parks Blog Portfolio Creative Director Scott Trowbridge.
Guests at the original Disney Park could encounter the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and the mercenary Fennec Shand while at the resort. Don’t expect to just run into them, however. Fett and Shand will be sneaking around the Black Spire outpost trying to be as incognito as possible.
Boba Fett has been enjoying newfound popularity on the Disney+ streaming channel with the series “The Book of Boba Fett.”
Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will be joined at a later date by the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin, as well the youngster known as Grogu.
Wrote Trowbridge: “Since Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, Star Wars storytelling has experienced a galactic expansion to include many new characters and stories across a wide range of settings. Now, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is likewise expanding the stories guests can encounter when visiting. Having been designed from the outset to connect with a broad range of Star Wars storytelling, Black Spire Outpost has played a role in many of these stories stretching over thousands of years and while, up to now, we have mostly shared those story connections through media and publishing, we will soon give visitors to Batuu an opportunity to connect with those fan-favorite stories with the immersive detail and authenticity that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was designed to deliver.”
Saturday was a big day overall as Disneyland re-introduced several fan favorite attractions that were sidelined the last two years because of the pandemic.
