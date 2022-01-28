Last updated: 02:38 PM ET, Fri January 28 2022

New Travel Game 'Airportle' Takes Inspiration From Wordle

Entertainment Janeen Christoff January 28, 2022

Airportle is here to take the Wordle by storm.

Fans of the popular word game and travel now have a game just for them – Airportle.

If you have played Wordle, this game will seem familiar, and it's perfect for travelers.

The game uses airport IATA codes and is a fun (and difficult) way to test your knowledge.

Just like the popular Wordle platform, there is a new puzzle every day, and you have six guesses to get it right.

Is it London (LHR)?

Is it France (CDG, LYS, MRS)?

Or could it be the town of Penzance (PZE).

Wherever it may be, Airportle from Scott's Cheap Flights can make the next layover a little more entertaining.

