New Travel Game 'Airportle' Takes Inspiration From Wordle
Entertainment Janeen Christoff January 28, 2022
Airportle is here to take the Wordle by storm.
Fans of the popular word game and travel now have a game just for them – Airportle.
If you have played Wordle, this game will seem familiar, and it's perfect for travelers.
The game uses airport IATA codes and is a fun (and difficult) way to test your knowledge.
Just like the popular Wordle platform, there is a new puzzle every day, and you have six guesses to get it right.
Is it London (LHR)?
Is it France (CDG, LYS, MRS)?
Or could it be the town of Penzance (PZE).
Wherever it may be, Airportle from Scott's Cheap Flights can make the next layover a little more entertaining.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Travel Advisors Can Increase Efficiency With These Tools and Resources
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS