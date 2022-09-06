NYC Broadway Week Makes Its Return
Entertainment Claudette Covey September 06, 2022
NYC & Company’s biannual NYC Broadway Week, which offers two-for-one tickets to 21 Broadway shows, makes its return today, Sept. 6, said NYC & Company, which produces the program in partnership The Broadway League and Mastercard.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.nycgo.com/broadway-week/.
“We are proud to welcome back our signature fall program, NYC Broadway Week, offering theater enthusiasts across the City and around the world access to extraordinary productions right here in New York City at an exceptional value,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company.
Participating shows include 1776, Aladdin, A Strange Loop, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Cost of Living, Death of a Salesman, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Into the Wood, The Kite Runner, The Lion King, MJ: The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, The Piano Lesson, Six and Wicked.
“We are most excited to kick off the fall Broadway season and the return of NYC Broadway Week makes it even more special,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League.
“Savvy Broadway fans know this is an incredible way to attend a show and we look forward to welcoming you.”
