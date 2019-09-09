NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 Tickets Now on Sale
Entertainment Laurie Baratti September 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Aspiring thespians and theatre-lovers from near and far will adore this assemblage of several of the world’s leading contemporary stage performances, taking place over fourteen days in iconic New York City. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization, in partnership with Mastercard, announces that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are now on sale to the public at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.
In the program’s 10th anniversary year, participating productions will begin 2-for-1 performances on the first day of fall, September 23, and continue through October 6. Locals and travelers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to see any of 34 intimate Off-Broadway productions—including 20 new participants—at an excellent value.
“NYC Off-Broadway Week is a catalyst to experience groundbreaking, cutting-edge theater at an extraordinary value,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “The success of the program over the past 10 years has been remarkable as theatergoers take advantage of the 2-for-1 offer and experience some of the City’s best theatrical talent.”
The 34 shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 are*:
— A Musical About Star Wars**
— Alice in Wonderland**
— American Moor**
— Blue Man Group
— Caesar and Cleopatra**
— #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment**
— Doña Flor y Sus Dos Maridos**
— Drunk Shakespeare
— Dublin Carol**
— El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba**
— Fern Hill**
— Fiddler on the Roof (A Fidler Afn Dakh)**
— Filomena Marturano: Un Matrimonio a la Caribeña**
— Gazillion Bubble Show
— Heroes of the Fourth Turning**
— The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking
— Is This a Room**
— Jersey Boys
— Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo**
— L.O.V.E.R.**
— La Canción**
— Mothers**
— Naked Boys Singing
— The Office! A Musical Parody**
— Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
— Perfect Crime
— The Play That Goes Wrong
— Rock of Ages
— runboyrun & In Old Age**
— Scotland, PA**
— Seared**
— Sistas: The Musical
— Stomp
— Terra Firma**
*All participating shows are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
**New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.
"Our 10-year partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week amplifies the intimacy, variety and cool factor of the Off-Broadway theater scene for locals and visitors seeking surprises, hits and breakthrough performances at an affordable price point,” said Terry Byrne, president of The Off-Broadway League.
“We are excited to sponsor NYC Off-Broadway Week, now in its 10th anniversary year. This program will offer visitors and residents the experience of seeing an Off-Broadway production at a 2-for-1 value and support New York City’s innovative theatrical community,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.
This season, visitors to NYCgo.com/off-broadway-week will discover useful tools to determine what show(s) to see. One such user experience element is a filter to sort by the genres of Comedy, Drama, Experimental and Family. Further, NYC & Company has provided an indicator of the appropriate audience for a given production, with Teens and Adults, Family All-Ages and Adults-Only identified for each participating play, musical or performance.
NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. NYC Off-Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on NYCgo.com including “5 New Shows to See During NYC Off-Broadway Week,” “NYC Theater 101” and “The Ultimate Guide to Off-Broadway,” out-of-home media in the five boroughs, digital advertising and through social media posts @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.
Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $3.2 million in revenue through sales; over 90,000 tickets have been sold.
For more information, visit NYCgo.com/off-broadway-week.
SOURCE: NYC & Company press release.
