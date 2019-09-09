Last updated: 02:54 PM ET, Mon September 09 2019

NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 Tickets Now on Sale

Entertainment Laurie Baratti September 09, 2019

Blue Man Group Off Broadway
PHOTO: Blue Man Group. (Photo courtesy of NYC & Company)

WHY IT RATES: Aspiring thespians and theatre-lovers from near and far will adore this assemblage of several of the world’s leading contemporary stage performances, taking place over fourteen days in iconic New York City. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer

NYC & Company, New York City’s official destination marketing organization, in partnership with Mastercard, announces that NYC Off-Broadway Week 2-for-1 tickets are now on sale to the public at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

You May Also Like

The Book of Mormon on Broadway NYC Broadway Week Tix Now on Sale Entertainment

US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York NYC & Company Invites Visitors to Discover Queens Destination & Tourism

Freemans NYC Restaurant Week Open for Reservations Destination & Tourism

Sunset over Denver cityscape, aerial view from the city park (photo via Creative-Family / iStock / Getty Images Plus) gallery icon The Best Cities for Free Attractions

Skyline of New York with the Empire State Building. (photo by johnkellerman/ iStock / Getty Images Plus) 'NYC: Above and Beyond' Exhibit Coming to Empire... Destination & Tourism

In the program’s 10th anniversary year, participating productions will begin 2-for-1 performances on the first day of fall, September 23, and continue through October 6. Locals and travelers are encouraged to seize the opportunity to see any of 34 intimate Off-Broadway productions—including 20 new participants—at an excellent value.

“NYC Off-Broadway Week is a catalyst to experience groundbreaking, cutting-edge theater at an extraordinary value,” said Fred Dixon, president and CEO of NYC & Company. “The success of the program over the past 10 years has been remarkable as theatergoers take advantage of the 2-for-1 offer and experience some of the City’s best theatrical talent.”

The 34 shows participating in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 are*:

— A Musical About Star Wars**

— Alice in Wonderland**

— American Moor**

— Blue Man Group

— Caesar and Cleopatra**

— #DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment**

— Doña Flor y Sus Dos Maridos**

— Drunk Shakespeare

— Dublin Carol**

— El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba**

— Fern Hill**

— Fiddler on the Roof (A Fidler Afn Dakh)**

— Filomena Marturano: Un Matrimonio a la Caribeña**

— Gazillion Bubble Show

— Heroes of the Fourth Turning**

— The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking

— Is This a Room**

— Jersey Boys

— Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo**

— L.O.V.E.R.**

— La Canción**

— Mothers**

— Naked Boys Singing

— The Office! A Musical Parody**

— Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

— Perfect Crime

— The Play That Goes Wrong

— Rock of Ages

— runboyrun & In Old Age**

— Scotland, PA**

— Seared**

— Sistas: The Musical

— Stomp

— Terra Firma**

*All participating shows are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.
**New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

"Our 10-year partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week amplifies the intimacy, variety and cool factor of the Off-Broadway theater scene for locals and visitors seeking surprises, hits and breakthrough performances at an affordable price point,” said Terry Byrne, president of The Off-Broadway League.

“We are excited to sponsor NYC Off-Broadway Week, now in its 10th anniversary year. This program will offer visitors and residents the experience of seeing an Off-Broadway production at a 2-for-1 value and support New York City’s innovative theatrical community,” said Cheryl Guerin, executive vice president of North America Marketing & Communications at Mastercard.

This season, visitors to NYCgo.com/off-broadway-week will discover useful tools to determine what show(s) to see. One such user experience element is a filter to sort by the genres of Comedy, Drama, Experimental and Family. Further, NYC & Company has provided an indicator of the appropriate audience for a given production, with Teens and Adults, Family All-Ages and Adults-Only identified for each participating play, musical or performance.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. NYC Off-Broadway Week will be promoted through exclusive content on NYCgo.com including “5 New Shows to See During NYC Off-Broadway Week,” “NYC Theater 101” and “The Ultimate Guide to Off-Broadway,” out-of-home media in the five boroughs, digital advertising and through social media posts @nycgo and with hashtag #NYCOffBroadwayWeek.

Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $3.2 million in revenue through sales; over 90,000 tickets have been sold.

For more information, visit NYCgo.com/off-broadway-week.

SOURCE: NYC & Company press release.

For more information on New York City

For more Entertainment News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
disney, world, theme park

Disney World Giving Back to Boy Who Used Savings to Help...

gallery icon Whats New at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights 2019

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2019 is Now Open

Palms Casino Resort to Debut 'KAOS Dome' in Las Vegas This Halloween

'Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle' Light Show Debuting at Universal Orlando

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS