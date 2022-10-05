Once Once, the New Tourist Spot in San Jose del Cabo
Juan Antonio (Oso) Oseguera
A new place to visit in Los Cabos? Yes, it is an initiative born in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, intending to be a space to incubate, develop and implement new ideas.
Once Once is an emerging project promoted by Grupo Presidente (hotel chain) and founded by Lorena Dromundo, a professional cyclist, and Braulio Arsuaga, Mexican businessman and CEO of Grupo Presidente. It was recently inaugurated and promised to be one of the places to visit in Los Cabos that you can't miss.
This park is located precisely in what was once a Grupo Presidente hotel that has been transformed into the first headquarters of Once Once. This project will not only remain in San Jose del Cabo, as it is planned that, in the future, but it can also be implemented in other destinations.
Over the years, more and more initiatives and projects have involved citizen participation and promoting social change and wellness. And now, they have greater relevance after living an unprecedented global event, as was the pandemic of COVID-19, which created a greater interest in improving their lifestyle.
Incubator for New Talents
Once Once is one of those initiatives that seek to return to the origins of life after the pandemic, in which the protagonists are sports, wellness, and movement.
Once Once not only aims to stand out among the places to visit in Los Cabos but also aims to integrate and promote the local community in an outdoor space. The goal is for this outdoor site to function as an incubator for new talents and projects in sports such as cycling, skateboarding, yoga, training, and cultural activities such as gastronomy and music.
In terms of tourism in San José del Cabo, the goal is not only to promote the visit of travelers but also to develop events, projects, and activities for the local community of all ages. The space has several tracks to practice skate bowl, bike park, dirt jumps, airbag, networking area, music stage, boxing area, yoga, training, wellness, and gastronomy area, among many other things.
What was the opening of this new tourist attraction in Los Cabos like? The inauguration was attended by personalities from different fields, from athletes and artists to students, families, and of course, tourists and the local community.
Reinforce the Reactivation of Tourism
In addition, the documentary "Euforia" by Octavio Coutiño and Alejandro Maytorena narrates the journey of surfer Sebastian Williams along the Mexican Pacific coast. The inauguration activities included a skate bowl party, yoga, breath work, ice bath therapy workshops, vegan food, and live music.
This project is expected to reinforce the reactivation of tourism and entertainment with a social and environmental vision, with approximately 10,000 visitors for the rest of this year, and to replicate it in new venues next year. Since its opening, it has been constantly visited by celebrities, from athletes to national and international opinion leaders.
If you plan to visit San Jose del Cabo soon, don't hesitate to call Once Once on Boulevard Antonio Mijares S/N in the Hotel Zone. Sponsors of this project include Go Pro, Oakley, Michelob Ultra, and the Los Cabos tourism office.
"We are pleased to have inaugurated this project so interesting and so different from what we do at Grupo Presidente and to add Lorena Dromundo to our family. This first Eleven Eleven location will be a milestone for the company and will allow us to explore a whole range of new possibilities and challenges that we will know how to overcome," commented Braulio Arsuaga, CEO of Grupo Presidente.
