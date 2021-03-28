PeopleMover Ride at Disney World's Magic Kingdom To Reopen
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli March 28, 2021
One of the oldest, and most popular, attractions at Walt Disney World is set to return after being closed for the last year.
Disney officials have confirmed to Attractions Magazine that the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover will reopen on Sunday, April 4.
The People Mover has been closed for refurbishment.
The PeopleMover takes guests on a 10-minute tour over Tomorrowland.
It opened at The Magic Kingdom in 1975, taking guests on an elevated tour of the park through parts of Space Mountain, the Carousel of Progress, and get a glimpse inside Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, while also taking in sights of Cinderella Castle. Attractions Magazine called it “truly an overview of the land.”
In response to a query from the magazine, DisneyWorld said the PeopleMover underwent a "system update refurbishment" and that it would share more news soon. In all likelihood, this was part of upgrades made for the upcoming 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.
Comments
