Last updated: 12:21 PM ET, Sun March 28 2021

PeopleMover Ride at Disney World's Magic Kingdom To Reopen

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli March 28, 2021

Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom
Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom (Photo via Lauren Bowman)

One of the oldest, and most popular, attractions at Walt Disney World is set to return after being closed for the last year.

Disney officials have confirmed to Attractions Magazine that the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover will reopen on Sunday, April 4.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Artist rendering of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology Entertainment

Animal Kingdom Ticket Booth Disney World Celebrating Earth Week at Animal Kingdom Entertainment

Walt Disney World Florida Travel: What It Was Like Visiting Disney World... Destination & Tourism

2021 Taste of Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival gallery icon Highlights From Walt Disney World’s 2021 Taste of... Entertainment

Holiday Mickey Mouse at Disney World When Disney World Closed, You Knew It Was Bad Features & Advice

The People Mover has been closed for refurbishment.

The PeopleMover takes guests on a 10-minute tour over Tomorrowland.

It opened at The Magic Kingdom in 1975, taking guests on an elevated tour of the park through parts of Space Mountain, the Carousel of Progress, and get a glimpse inside Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, while also taking in sights of Cinderella Castle. Attractions Magazine called it “truly an overview of the land.”

In response to a query from the magazine, DisneyWorld said the PeopleMover underwent a "system update refurbishment" and that it would share more news soon. In all likelihood, this was part of upgrades made for the upcoming 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

For more information on Florida

For more Entertainment News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Travel TV Host Samantha Brown at Hungarian Parliament

Samantha Brown’s 'Places To Love' Returns With...

Disneyland Announces Multiyear Public Planning Effort

Witness Docs and Atlas Obscura Partner To Release New Daily Travel Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: Finding Unique and Obscure Travel Experiences

Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS