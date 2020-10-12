Performances to Resume at Caesars Palace With Cabaret Seating
ABSINTHE, ranked the greatest show in Las Vegas history by the Las Vegas Weekly, is scheduled to resume performances on October 28 at Caesars Palace.
Spiegelworld, ABSINTHE’s production company, has created strict health and safety protocols to help minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, including socially distant seating arrangements, temperature checks for guests and strict sanitizing procedures.
“ABSINTHE is uniquely positioned to allow us to present the same raunchy, hilarious show in a way that should give everybody involved complete confidence to laugh, cheer, and watch in wonder,” said Spiegelworld Impresario Extraordinaire Ross Mollison.
“Although we’ve reduced the 660-capacity seating to just 153 seats at appropriately distanced cabaret tables, we are still able to retain the mind-blowing atmosphere of the spiegeltent. As guests arrive for pre-show drinks, our outdoor Green Fairy Garden with its spectacular Absinthe Electric Oak™ will allow for more social distancing than likely any theater foyer in the world. We can’t wait to welcome audiences back for a much-needed shot of ABSINTHE.”
Mollison also commented on the likelihood of Spiegelworld’s other shows, OPIUM and ATOMIC SALOON SHOW to begin performing soon, too, saying, “We’ll be making announcements about the return of our shows...very soon.”
ABSINTHE will perform Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Spiegelworld.com.
