PODCAST: The Value of Travel Agents on Full Display
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 24, 2020
The TravelPulse Podcast is back with the first-ever quarantined episode.
Hosts Eric Bowman and Dan Callahan are practicing their social distancing and are recording from home this week.
Last week the two did not record as Dan was on his honeymoon in paradise. Listen in to see why he and his new wife made the choice to continue on with their honeymoon vacation in the midst of a global pandemic.
The focal point of today's episode is all about showing the value that travel agents and advisors bring to travelers, with perfect examples showcasing how they saved the day for the clients.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
