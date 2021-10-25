Popular California Ski Resort Opening Early Due to Snowstorm
Entertainment Donald Wood October 25, 2021
One of the most popular skiing destinations in California has announced it would open for the winter 2021-22 season earlier than scheduled due to a massive snowstorm expected to blow through the region.
According to NBC Los Angeles, officials from Mammoth Mountain in the Sierra Nevada announced the property would reopen for skiing, snowboarding and other winter sports activities on October 29 instead of the previously planned November 13.
The mountain is opening early for just the 10th time in its history.
The decision to open before Halloween weekend was made after the National Weather Service predicted an “atmospheric river” could potentially dump multiple feet of snow in the region through Tuesday.
With the mountain resort receiving the most October snow it has seen in the last decade and snowmaking machines working in support, Mammoth Mountain officials are confident an early reopening is feasible.
It remains unclear how many lifts and trails will be open to start the 2021-22 winter sports season, but an announcement is expected early this week.
Earlier this month, United Airlines revealed it would operate 66 daily flights to more than a dozen popular ski destinations in states like Colorado, Montana and Wyoming, including places such as Aspen, Big Sky and Jackson Hole.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Discover the Benefits of Becoming a Puerto Rico Travel Expert
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS