Real-World Treasure Hunt Announced
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli November 07, 2020
A treasure hunt enthusiast has created an adventure for people in the U.S.
Somewhere in these great United States lies hidden a brown wooden treasure box with a golden key. Inside the treasure box, there is a secret message, written on the back of a $100 bill. If you can find the key and reveal the secret message, a real-world treasure awaits.
"I filled a wonderful old wooden treasure chest up with all kinds of valuables," says treasure hunt creator David Jacobsen. "It's a beautiful site. There are over 140 diamonds, rubies, sapphires, silver, gold, rare collectible coins dating back to the 3rd century of the Roman Empire, a 24-karat gold plated bracelet, and more. If you can find the golden key, you can have the treasure chest."
The chest is said to be worth between $10,000 and $20,000.
Finding the chest won’t be easy, however.
“During these crazy times, I wanted to give people a reason to turn off the television sets and get back out into nature,” Jacobsen said. “I wanted to create an adventure.”
Everything you need to find the treasure chest is in Jacobsen's book, "The Hatter's Hat," a prequel to "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by Lewis Carroll.
"The book is written in the style of Lewis Carroll," says Jacobsen. "I didn't just want to create an ordinary book. I wanted to create something unique. The treasure hunt was created in part to help promote the book. But the book was also created as an excuse for the treasure hunt. I wanted to do something fun. I wanted to create an immersive real-world experience."
Readers can search the book for clues, which according to Jacobsen will lead straight to the golden key.
More information about the book and about the treasure hunt can be found on the official Wonderland Treasure Hunt website. The Hatter's Hat e-book, which you will need to discover the clues, is available for purchase on the Amazon.com webpage, and a paperback version is available on the Wonderland Treasure website.
