Reservations Now Open for Disney World Dining, Experiences

Entertainment Donald Wood July 08, 2020

pastry with purple and pink frosting, Cheshire Cat Tail at Magic Kingdom
Cheshire Cat Tail at Magic Kingdom (photo by Emily Krause)

The phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort’s continues with guests now being able to book additional dining and experience reservations.

According to the official blog of Disney Parks, guests can take advantage of a 60-day booking window to plan meals and other experiences, as well as bypass the line and check-in for dining reservations through the My Disney Experience on their mobile devices.

Disney also provided important updates to its food and beverage experiences, including requiring that visitors have valid park admission before making a dining reservation, as booking a meal does not guarantee entry into the facilities.

For guests looking to dine at a Disney Resort Hotel, a reservation is required for day visitors and reservations are highly recommended for travelers staying overnight. Select dining locations at Disney Springs are also accepting reservations.

As Disney World prepares for the next phase of its reopening on July 11, Chief Medical Officer of Disney Parks, Dr. Pamela Hymel, released a recap of its new set of health and safety measures being implemented in the theme parks.

The new system incorporates guidance from government and local health authorities, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as input from the U.S. Travel Association and Disney’s own team of health experts.

