Reservations Now Open for Disney World Dining, Experiences
Entertainment Donald Wood July 08, 2020
The phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort’s continues with guests now being able to book additional dining and experience reservations.
According to the official blog of Disney Parks, guests can take advantage of a 60-day booking window to plan meals and other experiences, as well as bypass the line and check-in for dining reservations through the My Disney Experience on their mobile devices.
United Airlines Cuts Back on August FlightsAirlines & Airports
This Airline is Requiring a Full Face Shield to FlyAirlines & Airports
Disney World Affirms Commitment to Health and Safety Ahead of...Destination & Tourism
The Maldives to Reopen for International Tourism July 15Destination & Tourism
Disney also provided important updates to its food and beverage experiences, including requiring that visitors have valid park admission before making a dining reservation, as booking a meal does not guarantee entry into the facilities.
For guests looking to dine at a Disney Resort Hotel, a reservation is required for day visitors and reservations are highly recommended for travelers staying overnight. Select dining locations at Disney Springs are also accepting reservations.
As Disney World prepares for the next phase of its reopening on July 11, Chief Medical Officer of Disney Parks, Dr. Pamela Hymel, released a recap of its new set of health and safety measures being implemented in the theme parks.
The new system incorporates guidance from government and local health authorities, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as input from the U.S. Travel Association and Disney’s own team of health experts.
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS