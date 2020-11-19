Ring in the Winter Holidays at Disneyland's Downtown Disney District
While the Disneyland theme park may not be open yet, travelers can still celebrate the holidays in the Downtown Disney District.
The Downtown Disney District recently reopened the Disney Resort Backlot Premiere Shop and brought back more shopping and dining along Buena Vista Street, which opened on November 19.
To celebrate Thanksgiving, Downtown Disney District will serve a variety of holiday-themed foods throughout November, including the Thanksgiving Burger at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes, the Holiday Turkey Sandwich at Earl of Sandwich and more.
As for Christmas treats, Black Tap Craft will offer a Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake Crazy Shake, Kayla’s Cake boasts a White Christmas Churro and Marcelline’s Confectionery and Trolley Treats offers caramel apples and peppermint marshmallow wands.
For the adults in the group who need a break after a long day with the kids, La Brea Bakery’s offers a cocktail list featuring the Merry Manhattan, the Tinsel-Tini, a Mistletoe Margarita, the Joyful Daiquiri or a Jolly Old Fashioned.
The Downtown Disney District is also an ideal spot to start your holiday shopping, with various shops, including World of Disney, Elias & Co, Disneyland Resort Backlot Premiere Shop, The Disney Dress Shop, Disney Home, Julius Katz & Sons and more.
In addition, Disney will donate an additional $1 to Toys for Tots every time a toy is donated online, at any Disney store or any World of Disney store in the United States. Guests are also encouraged to learn about the latest health and safety measures in place.
