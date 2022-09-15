Rock the Universe Returning to Universal Orlando Resort
Entertainment Donald Wood September 15, 2022
Universal Orlando Resort announced Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, would return to the theme park for its 25th edition in 2023.
Running between January 27-29, the concert series kicks off Friday night with performances by GRAMMY-nominated rock band Skillet, Northern Irish folk-rock worship band Rend Collective, Dove award-winning band Bethel Music and more.
The festival continues Saturday night with performances by GRAMMY award-winning singer Zach Williams, Billboard’s No. 1 Hot Christian Song artist Matthew West and more. Rock the Universe attendees can also rejoice in worship experiences throughout the weekend, including a Sunday morning service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend.
Rock the Universe will also feature a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts and autograph sessions with participating musical acts.
Access to the festival is included in the admission price for Universal Orlando, and Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Tickets start at $135 per person. The passes include entrance to both Rock the Universe events, plus three days of admission to one theme park per day at Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay.
At the heart of the event, Rock the Universe supports youth group ministries and offers special pricing, exclusive vacation packages, benefits and opportunities for groups of 10 or more. The Rock the Universe 3-park Rock Your Weekend Ticket for groups starts at $124.
Groups who stay at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels will receive exclusive perks, such as Early Park Admission with valid theme park admission, complimentary shuttle transportation to Universal theme parks and Universal CityWalk and more.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Future Leaders in Travel Retreat: Helping Develop the Travel Industry’s Next Stars
-
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS