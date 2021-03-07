Samantha Brown Teases Episodes for New Season of 'Places to Love'
Travel expert and television personality Samantha Brown revealed new information about upcoming episodes of her Places to Love show during a recent Facebook live session.
Toward the end of the online event, Brown and her husband Kevin fielded questions, including one asking for potential teasers for upcoming episodes. While drinking Gin & Tonic for the broadcast, Brown did not disappoint and let out several intriguing details.
In the first episode, Brown visits Quebec City during the Winter Carnival festivities, which features parades, public and private parties, shows and balls, with many events being held outside despite the frigid temperatures.
The second episode will feature the travel expert heading to Dutchess County, New York, during the autumn. The show will highlight the extensive history of the Hudson Valley region, the vast variety of foods and extensive art collections.
Brown and her husband also revealed the third episode of this season would be a food special compilation. The team films an extra scene focused on local cuisine at each destination and the unreleased footage is used for the special broadcast.
For the travelers who want to take a warm-weather trip, Brown’s fourth episode focuses on Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, with the duo teasing interactions with animals, beautiful scenery and several big surprises.
As for the fifth episode, Brown said they hope to film it next week. The show will focus on travel tips and tricks to help tourists get the most out of their time at any destination. Using her over 20 years in the travel industry, Brown wants to help people getting ready to see the world again achieve the most during each vacation.
“As we re-enter the world of travel again and reconnect with loved ones, I feel these tips will come in handy to understand how to approach travel and get the most out of it,” Brown said during the video.
For more information, check out Brown’s official website.
