Last updated: 09:15 AM ET, Sun March 07 2021

Samantha Brown Teases Episodes for New Season of 'Places to Love'

Entertainment Donald Wood March 05, 2021

Travel TV Host Samantha Brown at Hungarian Parliament
PHOTO: Travel expert and TV Host Samantha Brown at Hungarian Parliament. (photo courtesy of Samantha Brown)

Travel expert and television personality Samantha Brown revealed new information about upcoming episodes of her Places to Love show during a recent Facebook live session.

Toward the end of the online event, Brown and her husband Kevin fielded questions, including one asking for potential teasers for upcoming episodes. While drinking Gin & Tonic for the broadcast, Brown did not disappoint and let out several intriguing details.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Traveler exploring the streets of Tokyo gallery icon 15 Ways Travel Benefits Us Destination & Tourism

Plane cabins are sanitized using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers. gallery icon What Every US Airline Is Doing To Keep Passengers Safe Airlines & Airports

Travel savings, budget, money. gallery icon Top Travel Offers for March 2021 Travel Agent

Dr. Oz Dr. Oz Helps Save Passenger at Airport Airlines & Airports

friends, traveling, diversity Travel Industry Leaders Launch New Tourism Diversity... People

In the first episode, Brown visits Quebec City during the Winter Carnival festivities, which features parades, public and private parties, shows and balls, with many events being held outside despite the frigid temperatures.

The second episode will feature the travel expert heading to Dutchess County, New York, during the autumn. The show will highlight the extensive history of the Hudson Valley region, the vast variety of foods and extensive art collections.

Brown and her husband also revealed the third episode of this season would be a food special compilation. The team films an extra scene focused on local cuisine at each destination and the unreleased footage is used for the special broadcast.

For the travelers who want to take a warm-weather trip, Brown’s fourth episode focuses on Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, with the duo teasing interactions with animals, beautiful scenery and several big surprises.

As for the fifth episode, Brown said they hope to film it next week. The show will focus on travel tips and tricks to help tourists get the most out of their time at any destination. Using her over 20 years in the travel industry, Brown wants to help people getting ready to see the world again achieve the most during each vacation.

“As we re-enter the world of travel again and reconnect with loved ones, I feel these tips will come in handy to understand how to approach travel and get the most out of it,” Brown said during the video.

For more information, check out Brown’s official website.

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland.

California Theme Parks Can Reopen April 1

Universal Studios Hollywood Takes First Step in Reopening With Special Event

Universal Orlando Resumes Work on New Theme Park Epic Universe

TravelPulse Podcast: What Will 2021 Spring Break Travel Look Like?

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay Has Now Reopened

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS