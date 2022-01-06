Samantha Brown’s "Places to Love" Returns for Season 5

Last updated: 10:41 AM ET, Thu January 06 2022

Samantha Brown
Samantha Brown posing in Finger Lakes

Season 5 of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” kicks off this Saturday, January 8 on PBS.

The show is all about creating connections to the places we travel and finding what truly makes a place unique.

Of course, the pandemic has changed the dynamic of travel, but that doesn’t mean you still can’t find meaning in the places you visit. Samantha Brown shows viewers how to accomplish this safely while showcasing eight domestic locations worth visiting.

During this season, Samantha Brown travels to some fan-favorite destinations like Asheville, North Carolina; Cape May, New Jersey; New York’s Genesee River Valley; Houston, Texas; Louisville, Kentucky; Colorado Springs, Colorado; San Antonio, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

But you won’t find her doing the same old Top Ten Attractions of the area. Instead Brown exhibits how to truly engage in a destination, connect with locals and be more than just a tourist.

Did you know that Indian street food has become a favorite in Asheville, North Carolina? Brown speaks with Meherwan Irani at his restaurant Chai Pani in the season opener. In Kentucky, she meets with Dan Callaway of Bardstown Bourbon along the Bourbon Trail to learn about the nuances of the once prohibited drink. And in San Antonio, she kayaks down the famous Riverwalk - something that has only recently become legal.

Samantha Brown is an expert traveler, Emmy award winner and multiple-time nominee who has hosted an array of travel shows featured on the Travel Channel and an overall icon in the industry for more than 20 years. Brown has received sponsorship from AAA Travel, AmaWaterways, Rocky Mountaineer, and Fort Myers for the show.

Catch the new season of “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love” on PBS first and later on her website.

