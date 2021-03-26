Samantha Brown’s 'Places To Love' Returns With Fourth Season
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz March 26, 2021
Samantha Brown’s popular show, ‘Places to Love,’ will air its fourth season on PBS this April 2021, featuring destinations both near and far.
From sampling Key Lime Pie in the Florida Keys to canoeing in the icy waters of Canada’s St. Lawrence River, ‘Places to Love’ continues its commitment to authentic explorations, whether that be with active adventures or trying out local delicacies.
“We hope we can help to inspire viewers to safely explore destinations that are working to welcome tourism through responsible means,” says host Samantha Brown. “Above all, we hope that this season reminds viewers at home of the best parts of travel which include trying new things, experiencing vibrant cultures, meeting new people and celebrating the beauty of our diverse world.”
‘Places to Love’ was partially filmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, hoping to show future travelers how traveling with safety measures can still be exciting and memorable. The show’s newest season also highlights American road trips, outdoor activities and local small businesses.
The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel, AmaWaterways, AAA Travel and Rocky Mountaineer have helped make season four possible this year.
“Our river cruises transport guests into the heart of towns and villages off the beaten path, providing opportunities to understand and interact with communities we visit and the people who call them home,” said Kristin Karst, Executive Vice-President and Co-Founder of AmaWaterways. “Becoming one of the founding sponsors of ‘Places to Love’ seemed like such a natural fit to us at AmaWaterways as Samantha finds such joy in travel and her authentic storytelling inspires more people to travel and discover the world around them.”
