SeaWorld Entertainment Announces Leadership Transition
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment September 17, 2019
WHY IT RATES: SeaWorld continues to undergo changes, this time after the abrupt departure of the company’s CEO.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced a leadership transition. Gustavo Antorcha has resigned from his positions of Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors.
Marc Swanson, who serves as Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer. Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy, who serves as Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Gulacsy will retain her role as Chief Accounting Officer. These changes are effective immediately. Mr. Antorcha has agreed to assist the Company to ensure a smooth transition.
"We thank Gus for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Scott Ross, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We know Marc and Elizabeth will be excellent leaders in their new roles and will continue to successfully drive the business forward. Marc has been with the Company for 19 years and has a deep understanding of the Company, its parks and its strategy. He has been a key contributor to the success of the business for several years. Elizabeth has been with the Company for 7 years and has extensive knowledge of the Company and its financial profile."
Ross continued, "The strategy we have in place is working and we have made significant progress. We look forward to continuing to execute on this strategy and driving a meaningful increase in value for all stakeholders."
Mr. Antorcha said, "While I may have a difference of approach, I continue to believe in SeaWorld's strategy, mission, team and prospects. Marc and Elizabeth are fine leaders, and I am confident in their abilities to guide the Company forward."
Mr. Swanson said, "I am honored to serve as interim CEO and to continue to drive our strategy forward. We will continue to focus on improving our execution with enhanced marketing and communications initiatives, more effective pricing strategies, the introduction of new compelling rides, attractions and events and relentlessly seeking and executing on cost and capital efficiencies. I'm incredibly excited about the business and the opportunities we have before us to continue to entertain and inspire our guests and significantly increase shareholder value."
The Board of Directors has engaged a leading executive search firm to assist in the search for Mr. Antorcha's successor.
SOURCE: SeaWorld Entertainment press release.
