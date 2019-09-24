SeaWorld Orlando Offers Free Park Admission to Stranded Thomas Cook Travelers
SeaWorld Orlando is offering a respite for displaced Thomas Cook vacationers: free, single day admission available now through Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
“We’re pleased that this free offer lets stranded families and friends enjoy a day together,” stated Kyle Miller President of SeaWorld Orlando. “From our newest immersive experience Sesame Street Land, to exciting ride experiences like Mako to some of the world’s most inspiring animal encounters, SeaWorld Orlando has something for every member of the family.”
“As one of the world’s largest rescue and rehabilitation organizations, inspiring our guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world is core to our mission and we are thrilled to share that with our guests,” continued Miller.
On Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29, families can enjoy an all-new Halloween parade, trick-or-treat trail and more at the park’s Halloween Spooktacular®. That same weekend SeaWorld’s Craft Beer Festival features a mix of international, domestic and local Florida craft beers as well as food items.
The single-day ticket offer is valid for stranded Thomas Cook travelers only. Travelers must show proof of booking along with a current, photo ID at the SeaWorld Orlando front gate ticket window to receive free admission.
*Tickets are valid for one single-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando by Sept. 30, 2019. Valid during regularly scheduled operating hours. Ticket is non-transferable and non-refundable. Tickets may not be copied, transferred or resold. Each traveler must show his or her own cancelled Thomas Cook flight voucher /ticket or proof of booking along with a matching current, photo ID. Ticket void if altered. Offer subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Parking, taxes, and service fees are not included.
SOURCE: SeaWorld Orlando press release.
