SeaWorld Orlando to Debut New Roller Coaster in 2023
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Rich Thomaselli June 05, 2022
SeaWorld Orlando is set to unveil a new roller coaster next year, according to Theme Park Insider.
The unnamed coaster will be the seventh for the park.
"Guests are invited to get ready to feel the power of the Pacific right here in Florida, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure," SeaWorld said in a release, teasing the new coaster with the hashtag #HighSurfAdvisory.
It appears from the imaging and video that the coaster will be a standup experience.
The seventh SeaWorld coaster will rival the nine at Universal Orlando and eight – with a ninth under construction – at Walt Disney World. Busch Gardens in Tampa, about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, has 10 roller coasters.
Here’s a concept video for the SeaWorld Orlando new coaster.
