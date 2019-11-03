SeaWorld Orlando’s Seasonal Festivities Soon to Dazzle Audiences
Entertainment SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment Laurie Baratti November 03, 2019
It’s almost time for the arrival of SeaWorld Orlando’s seasonal festivities, guaranteed to delight all ages and inspire holiday spirit and a sense of wonder.
For five weeks only, the park will transform into a watery and icy winter wonderland, complete with over three million sparkling holiday lights to dazzle guests alongside award-winning entertainment and wildlife attractions.
The lights lining a sea of holiday trees seem to dance as they sparkle to ambient music and illuminate the park’s water features, including a giant, glistening centerpiece that towers 70 feet above the water’s surface.
Holiday shopping opportunities abound at the Shoppes at the Waterfront, where magical snow flurries drift down to complement the many smells and sounds of the season.
Nestled along the park’s Bayside Pathway, The Christmas Market is the centerpiece of SeaWorld’s Christmas event. Cozy up to the warm glow of the fire pit with a cheering holiday cocktail, take in the charming detail of a complete model train village, sample festive culinary delights and enjoy seasonal entertainment all in one spot.
Meet-and-Greets:
— Once again this season, the animated Christmas classic comes to life at Rudolph’s ChristmasTown, where life-size storybook vignettes depict scenes from the classic tale and fans can meet beloved characters from the film, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Clarice, the Giant Bumble and Yukon Cornelius.
— Guests of all ages can venture over to SeaWorld’s Wild Arctic to share their Christmas wishes with Santa himself and enjoy heart-warming animal encounters.
— New this year at Santa’s North Pole Village, Santa’s elves are preparing sumptuous meals for guests to enjoy a holiday dining experience in the company of jolly ol’ Saint Nick himself.
— Park-goers can delight in the all-new ‘SeaWorld Pets Ahoy’ experience, where a host of furry holiday helpers, from adopted dogs and cats to birds, rats and even pigs, collaborate to make Christmas happen.
Shows and Events:
— All-new this year, the ‘Sesame Street Christmas Parade’ will delight youngsters with beloved characters from the show and fantastic floats decked out for the occasion.
— The students and faculty of Sea Lion High have also prepared a hilarious new Christmas Special, in which they’ll be performing ‘Sea Lion High’s Christmas Pageant.’
— ‘O Wondrous Night’ is a live nativity stage show based upon events surrounding the holy birth, told from the viewpoint of the animals in attendance on that night. This light-hearted re-telling of the iconic tale includes over 30 carols performed by a host of angels, life-sized puppets and a menagerie of animals on stage.
— An aquatic nighttime holiday spectacular, ‘Miracles,’ showcases the stunning power and majesty of SeaWorld’s killer whales choreographed to a stirring soundtrack and sweeping vocals.
—Christmas also springs to life on stage amid a dazzling display of ice, jewels and lights, in an ice-skating extravaganza set amid a sea of sparkling trees and dancing fountains in a captivating performance that will awe the entire family.
SeaWorld’s Christmas and New Year’s Celebration takes place during select dates from November 23–December 31, 2019, with a stirring fireworks show, which will light up the midnight sky on New Year’s Eve.
The spirit also stays burning bright through its Three Kings Celebration, with a host of authentic culinary and celebratory elements taking place from January 4–6, 2020, in honor of cherished Latin cultural traditions.
For more information, visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.
