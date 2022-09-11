Serena Williams Farewell Celebration Coming to Walt Disney World Resort
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli September 11, 2022
It’s been an iconic phrase – and even greater advertising slogan – for more than 35 years now.
Ever since New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms said, “I’m going to Disney World!” literally moments after winning the NFL’s Super Bowl in January of 1987, it’s been a staple following the big game and major sporting events.
Now it’s Serena Williams’ turn.
The tennis legend is bringing her farewell tour to Walt Disney World following her loss at the U.S. Open last week in what is likely her last competitive tournament. Immediately after the match, she turned to the cameras and uttered the famous phrase to answer the equally famous question of, ‘What are you going to do now?’
Disney turned the moment into a national television commercial.
Now the most decorated woman in U.S. tennis history is actually going to WDW, scheduled for the coming weeks according to Disney. Williams will be feted with the traditional parade, which usually draws thousands and includes many beloved Disney characters.
