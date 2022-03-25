Sesame Place San Diego to Officially Debut on March 26
Entertainment Claudette Covey March 25, 2022
The 17-acre Sesame Place San Diego – the first Sesame Place to open in more than 42 years – will make its official debut on March 26.
In all, the theme park will feature 18 Sesame Street-themed rides, including water attractions, a rollercoaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool.
Sesame Place San Diego will introduce a new show, “Welcome to our Street” which features Sesame Street characters Elmo, Abby, Grover, Rosita and Cookie Monster.
The attraction will also be equipped with a musical play area; an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, including the 123 Stoop; parades; and photo opportunities.
Additionally, Sesame Street San Diego will open as a Certified Autism Center.
“The park makes it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child’s specific needs with robust pre-visit planning resources, including a park-specific sensory guide are featured on its website,” Sesame Place San Diego officials said.
“Staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training was completed prior to the park’s opening and designated quiet rooms with comfortable seating are located throughout the park.”
