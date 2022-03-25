Last updated: 10:37 AM ET, Fri March 25 2022

Sesame Place San Diego to Officially Debut on March 26

Entertainment Claudette Covey March 25, 2022

Sesame Place San Diego
Sesame Place San Diego. (photo via Sesame Place San Diego)

The 17-acre Sesame Place San Diego – the first Sesame Place to open in more than 42 years – will make its official debut on March 26.

In all, the theme park will feature 18 Sesame Street-themed rides, including water attractions, a rollercoaster and a 500,000-gallon wave pool.

Sesame Place San Diego will introduce a new show, “Welcome to our Street” which features Sesame Street characters Elmo, Abby, Grover, Rosita and Cookie Monster.

The attraction will also be equipped with a musical play area; an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood, including the 123 Stoop; parades; and photo opportunities.

Additionally, Sesame Street San Diego will open as a Certified Autism Center.

“The park makes it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child’s specific needs with robust pre-visit planning resources, including a park-specific sensory guide are featured on its website,” Sesame Place San Diego officials said.

“Staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training was completed prior to the park’s opening and designated quiet rooms with comfortable seating are located throughout the park.”

