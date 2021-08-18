Last updated: 11:11 AM ET, Wed August 18 2021

Several Museums Nationwide Are Free On September 18th For Museum Day

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz August 18, 2021

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC
Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC. (photo via SeanPavonePhoto/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

September 18th isn’t your average Saturday this year. The 17th Annual Museum Day, organized by the Smithsonian Magazine, is providing free tickets for entry to any participating museum across the country.

Museum-goers can simply enter their email address on the Museum Day’s website to receive one ticket for entry to a participating Museum Day museum. After such a long year without access to museums, which are bastions of culture, history, art and knowledge, Museum Day will be for many a celebration of getting back to museums after such a long time without them.

Some participating museums include the California African American Museum in Los Angeles, the Center for Colorado Women’s History in Denver, the Empire State Aerosciences Museum in Glenville, New York, the Knoxville Museum of Art and the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

The Smithsonian Magazine is part of the Smithsonian Media network, which also comprises Smithsonian Books, the Air & Space Magazine and the Smithsonian Media Digital Network. It is also part of the larger Smithsonian Enterprises, the revenue-generating part of the Smithsonian Institute, the world’s largest museum and research complex.

For more information or to find a participating Museum Day museum near you, please visit the Smithsonian Magazine’s website.

