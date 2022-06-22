Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Wed June 22 2022

Shaqtoberfest Halloween Events Coming to Queen Mary

Entertainment Donald Wood June 22, 2022

Queen Mary, moored in Long Beach, California.
Queen Mary, moored in Long Beach, California. (Photo via iStock / Getty Images Plus / ekash)

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will host Halloween-themed festivities this fall on the Queen Mary ship permanently moored in Long Beach, California.

According to the LA Times, ABG Entertainment and Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group have teamed with O’Neal for a festival dubbed Shaqtoberfest, which is scheduled to start in late September and run on select nights through Halloween.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Holiday Travel
Hands holding American flag in a wheat field on Independence Day.

What AAA is Predicting for 4th of July Holiday Travel

Independence Day fireworks in Downtown Denver

gallery icon Fourth of July Travel Trends

flowers, planes, airport

US Air Travel Is Normalizing After a Rough Father’s Day,...

Bright american flag flying above beautiful sunset over Mississippi river

This Year’s Most Popular 4th of July Destinations

While previous Halloween events on the ship were geared more toward adults, Shaqtoberfest features events and attractions that appeal to children and families during the day. When the sun goes down, though, the parties will feature actors in full costumes looking to scare attendees.

The Queen Mary is currently undergoing a $5 million renovation, so people attending the party will not be permitted on the ship, with all attractions and eateries for the event positioned around the 65-acre property.

Shaqtoberfest will feature six Halloween-themed areas with “Halloween trails,” according to Thirteenth Floor Entertainment CEO Christopher Stafford. He told the LA Times the events will feature trick-or-treating early in the evening, before the area is transformed into a more sinister series of haunted mazes with “actors in costumes, a scary soundtrack and automated creatures to scare adults.”

Previous Halloween parties on the ship were thrown by Urban Commons, the company that formerly operated the Queen Mary. Urban Commons’ parent company filed for bankruptcy protection last year and surrendered its lease agreement.

In addition to the Halloween events, Stafford hinted to the LA Times that Shaq could make an appearance during the festivities.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on California

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The TravelPulse Podcast logo

TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Summer Travel Outlook

Universal Studios Hollywood Highlights Summer Attractions and Events

New Disney Travel Package Takes Guest To All 12 Theme Parks Around the World

Universal Orlando Executive Talks Epic Universe, Travel Advisors and More

Halloween Events, Attractions Returning to Disneyland This Fall

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS