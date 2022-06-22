Shaqtoberfest Halloween Events Coming to Queen Mary
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will host Halloween-themed festivities this fall on the Queen Mary ship permanently moored in Long Beach, California.
According to the LA Times, ABG Entertainment and Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group have teamed with O’Neal for a festival dubbed Shaqtoberfest, which is scheduled to start in late September and run on select nights through Halloween.
While previous Halloween events on the ship were geared more toward adults, Shaqtoberfest features events and attractions that appeal to children and families during the day. When the sun goes down, though, the parties will feature actors in full costumes looking to scare attendees.
The Queen Mary is currently undergoing a $5 million renovation, so people attending the party will not be permitted on the ship, with all attractions and eateries for the event positioned around the 65-acre property.
Shaqtoberfest will feature six Halloween-themed areas with “Halloween trails,” according to Thirteenth Floor Entertainment CEO Christopher Stafford. He told the LA Times the events will feature trick-or-treating early in the evening, before the area is transformed into a more sinister series of haunted mazes with “actors in costumes, a scary soundtrack and automated creatures to scare adults.”
Previous Halloween parties on the ship were thrown by Urban Commons, the company that formerly operated the Queen Mary. Urban Commons’ parent company filed for bankruptcy protection last year and surrendered its lease agreement.
In addition to the Halloween events, Stafford hinted to the LA Times that Shaq could make an appearance during the festivities.
