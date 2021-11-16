Six Flags Announces New CEO, Other Executive Changes
Entertainment Donald Wood November 16, 2021
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced that Selim Bassoul has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President of the theme park company.
The former Non-Executive Chairman of the Board will replace Michael Spanos, who stepped down after two years of service as President and CEO. Bassoul will continue to serve as a member of the board, while independent director of Six Flags Ben Baldanza has been elected as the new Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.
“I am honored to serve as the next CEO of Six Flags, and I am excited to bring the magic back to our parks,” Bassoul said. “We are a company led by a purpose–to make a positive and meaningful impact on everyone Six Flags touches.”
“I will do my best to enable our people to fulfill their passion to make a difference, and to harness their creativity to build on a shared vision for guest satisfaction and financial growth,” Bassoul continued. “I am passionate about empowering employees and serving our customers, and together with our team, I know we can set up Six Flags for a new level of success in the months and years ahead.”
The 64-year-old Bassoul is the former President, CEO and Chairman of Middleby Corporation, while the 59-year-old Baldanza is the current CEO of Diemacher LLC and the former CEO, President and Director of Spirit Airlines.
“We are thrilled that Selim has agreed to help lead Six Flags into a new era of growth,” Baldanza said. “His long and exceptional track record as a public company CEO, his experience, entrepreneurial spirit, and inspiring personality make Selim the perfect CEO for Six Flags at this moment in time.”
“We are particularly excited about his proven ability to motivate teams, to delight customers, and to drive financial performance,” Baldanza continued. “In addition, the Board would like to thank Mike Spanos for his tireless efforts as he successfully shepherded Six Flags through an exceptionally challenging time through the COVID crisis, including the safe reopening of all our parks.”
