Six Flags Announces New Initiatives to Help Guests with Disabilities
Entertainment Donald Wood July 14, 2022
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced several new and innovative initiatives designed to help guests with disabilities.
The theme park company revealed it has become the world’s first to revolutionize and design a specialized restraint harness that allows access to all Six Flags thrill rides for guests with physical disabilities.
The custom restraint harness offers multiple sizes that accommodate riders with physical disabilities, with around 98 percent of all rides equipped with the harness. Certain rider restrictions and qualifications will apply.
“Six Flags is synonymous with thrills, but safety and inclusivity are the cornerstones of everything we do,” vice president Jason Freeman said. “We are proud to implement these key, new safety programs that bring thrills within reach for all guests, regardless of disability or limitations.”
In addition, Six Flags announced it is the world’s first theme park company to be accredited at all properties as Certified Autism Centers, an accreditation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).
“Completing the certification process across all of the U.S. parks is a momentous accomplishment for the Six Flags team,” IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb said. “We know they are committed to continuous improvement and being a leader in this industry, and we look forward to supporting their teams in the future as they continue improving accessibility for all visitors at their parks.”
As part of the program, park leadership is trained and additional support elements are identified to allow autistic guests and their families to explore more inclusive options. The development of specialty guides has also been designed to highlight the various sensory impacts of each ride or attraction to help plan a visit.
The parks will also offer low sensory areas to allow guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Explore New Features at the Reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS