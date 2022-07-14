Last updated: 11:36 AM ET, Thu July 14 2022

Six Flags Announces New Initiatives to Help Guests with Disabilities

Entertainment Donald Wood July 14, 2022

roller coaster, theme park, six flags
Six Flags roller coaster at dusk. (photo via Valerie Loiseleux / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced several new and innovative initiatives designed to help guests with disabilities.

The theme park company revealed it has become the world’s first to revolutionize and design a specialized restraint harness that allows access to all Six Flags thrill rides for guests with physical disabilities.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Travel savings, budget, money.

Travel Advisors Highlight Emerging Trends, New Challenges

Spirit Airlines plane

Spirit Airlines Unveils First High-Speed Wi-Fi Service for Low...

Fee key on keyboard

gallery icon 19 Hidden Travel Fees to Watch Out for This Summer

Sunset in Cancun.

Mexico Reports International Visitor Growth Over First Half of...

The custom restraint harness offers multiple sizes that accommodate riders with physical disabilities, with around 98 percent of all rides equipped with the harness. Certain rider restrictions and qualifications will apply.

“Six Flags is synonymous with thrills, but safety and inclusivity are the cornerstones of everything we do,” vice president Jason Freeman said. “We are proud to implement these key, new safety programs that bring thrills within reach for all guests, regardless of disability or limitations.”

In addition, Six Flags announced it is the world’s first theme park company to be accredited at all properties as Certified Autism Centers, an accreditation from the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES).

“Completing the certification process across all of the U.S. parks is a momentous accomplishment for the Six Flags team,” IBCCES Board Chairman Myron Pincomb said. “We know they are committed to continuous improvement and being a leader in this industry, and we look forward to supporting their teams in the future as they continue improving accessibility for all visitors at their parks.”

As part of the program, park leadership is trained and additional support elements are identified to allow autistic guests and their families to explore more inclusive options. The development of specialty guides has also been designed to highlight the various sensory impacts of each ride or attraction to help plan a visit.

The parks will also offer low sensory areas to allow guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break and relax in a less stimulating environment.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The TravelPulse Podcast logo

TravelPulse Podcast: What’s Trending in Caribbean Travel...

Set From New Jordan Peele Movie Coming to Universal Hollywood’s Studio Tour

Disney World Brings Back More Character Dining

TravelPulse Podcast: How the Travel Industry Continues to Innovate and Adjust

Disney to Debut Tiana's Bayou Adventure in 2024

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS