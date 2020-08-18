Six Flags Replaces Fright Fest With COVID-Conscious Hallowfest
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz August 18, 2020
New Jersey’s Six Flags Great Adventure has canceled its annual Fright Fest and replaced it with an outdoor-only, socially distanced Halloween event called Hallowfest.
According to NJ.com, Hallowfest will not have indoor mazes, shows or haunted houses to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Instead, it will have socially distanced outdoor activities, like an outdoor maze, haunted trails and fright zones.
Jamaica to Require All US Travelers Provide Negative COVID-19...Destination & Tourism
Victoria Cruise Lines Resumes Sailings on China’s...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hawaiian Airlines Updates to a Stricter Mask PolicyAirlines & Airports
Delta Air Lines Teams With CVS for Rapid COVID-19 Employee...Airlines & Airports
“Our annual Fright Fest celebration is one of the most anticipated Halloween events of the season,” said Mike Spanos, Six Flags President and CEO, in a statement Monday. “Given the current environment, we are taking special precautions this year and offering our guests a version that is still scary, provides lots of thrilling rides and Halloween fun, and most importantly, is safe for our guests and team members.”
During the day, Six Flags will feature plenty of kid-friendly activities, like trick-or-treating and the classic Six Flags rides. After 6 p.m., the fog will roll in, darkness will cover the park and the professional scarers will come out. This time will feature some rides in complete darkness.
Hallowfest begins September 18 and will run on the weekends until November 1, 2020. Masks are required for all guests two years or older, and social distancing will be maintained by both guests and staff.
Guests can book their reservations online starting September 4. For more information, please visit SixFlags.com.
For more information on United States
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS