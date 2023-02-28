Six Flags Theme Parks Extend Beverage Partnership With Coca-Cola
The Six Flags theme park company announced the extension of its multi-year partnership with the world’s largest beverage company, Coca-Cola.
The Coca-Cola Company will continue to have exclusive rights across the drink portfolio, including Coke, diet Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Sprite, Dasani, Powerade, Simply Juices, Gold Peak tea, smartwater, Monster and Minute Maid Lemonade.
“Coca-Cola is a best-in-class company that creates many unique ways to activate with our guests and elevate their experience throughout the season,” Six Flags Vice President Stephanie Borges said. “This renewed partnership will deliver new areas of opportunity and allow us to engage with our multi-generational guests in a more authentic way.”
As part of the extension, Six Flags and Coca-Cola will create activations and in-park offerings, including a new endeavor in the eGaming space that will deliver first-of-its-kind experiences, debuting this summer.
In addition to eGaming, the partnership will deliver long-term guest enhancements throughout the parks, engaging with visitors through VIP lounges, specialty beverages and multiple tentpole events and festivals.
“We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Six Flags, and are energized about the future,” Coca-Cola Amusement Partnerships Director Rachel Chahal said. “Together, we will continue to refresh Six Flags guests every season.”
