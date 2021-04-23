SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch As Seen From Walt Disney World
Entertainment Lauren Bowman April 23, 2021
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched early this morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.
Walt Disney World photographers were in the theme parks to capture images as the rocket blasted its way into outer space, capturing shots that brought a new element to Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland and Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Unfortunately, the launch occurred during a time when the theme parks were closed and no patrons were allowed in the parks. However, Walt Disney World photographs got up early to be sure to catch this magnificent view.
The spaceship can be seen rocketing itself towards the International Space Station with four astronauts on board. Kent Phillips captured this photo of SpaceX Falcon 9 as it flew over Tomorrowland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
David Roark was onsite in Disney’s Hollywood Studios to snap these photos are the rocket traveled over Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
The vapor trail from the rocket lasted a little while longer, decorating the sky as the sun began to rise. Although the firework show has not yet returned to Magic Kingdom, this display of human ingenuity is a great stand-in.
The astronauts abroad have already checked in from orbit after a successful launch.
Crew-2 astronauts aboard Dragon check in from orbit. Watch live → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/BqrbPZCCw5— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 23, 2021
