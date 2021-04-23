Last updated: 12:50 PM ET, Fri April 23 2021

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch As Seen From Walt Disney World

Entertainment Lauren Bowman April 23, 2021

A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort
A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort (Photo via Walt Disney World)

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched early this morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Walt Disney World photographers were in the theme parks to capture images as the rocket blasted its way into outer space, capturing shots that brought a new element to Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland and Disney’s Hollywood Studio’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen above Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen above Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort (Photo via Walt Disney World)

Unfortunately, the launch occurred during a time when the theme parks were closed and no patrons were allowed in the parks. However, Walt Disney World photographs got up early to be sure to catch this magnificent view.

The spaceship can be seen rocketing itself towards the International Space Station with four astronauts on board. Kent Phillips captured this photo of SpaceX Falcon 9 as it flew over Tomorrowland in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort
SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, with Crew Dragon atop, as seen from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort (Photo via Walt Disney World)

David Roark was onsite in Disney’s Hollywood Studios to snap these photos are the rocket traveled over Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort
A vapor trail from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket hangs in the air as seen from Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort (Photo via Walt Disney World)

The vapor trail from the rocket lasted a little while longer, decorating the sky as the sun began to rise. Although the firework show has not yet returned to Magic Kingdom, this display of human ingenuity is a great stand-in.

The astronauts abroad have already checked in from orbit after a successful launch.

For more Entertainment News

More by Lauren Bowman

Lauren Bowman
Boy and Girl on roller coaster ride at amusement park

California Theme Parks Allowed to Welcome Vaccinated...

Resorts World Las Vegas Premiers Star-Studded TV Advertisement

How Music Plays a Role in the Travel Experience

TravelPulse Podcast: The Many Facets of Green Tourism

Complete Caribbean Podcast: Updates on Entry Requirements, Cruising and More

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS