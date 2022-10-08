Last updated: 04:56 PM ET, Sat October 08 2022

Stanley Tucci's Searching for Italy is Back for Second Season

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli October 08, 2022

Tropea panoramic view, Calabria, Italy
One of Stanley Tucci's destinations this year on 'Searching for Italy' is Calabria, Italy. (photo via leonori / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Is it a foodie show? Is it a travel show?

Why can’t it be a foodie/travel show?

Actor Stanley Tucci is back for a second season as host of his eponymous CNN program, ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,’ on Sunday night, October 9.

The show follows the noted thespian around different regions of Italy, not only focusing on that area’s culinary specialties but delving into how they are made and offering up some great insight into the tourism aspect as well. It proved to be well-received by critics – it won an Emmy Award – and the public, with a great deal of positive social media chatter when it debuted its first season in 2021.

If you think viewers learned something, so did the host.

“Now I know why something doesn’t work and that’s a really important thing to know,” Tucci recently told CNN. “It sounds like a negative thing, but it’s not. You go ‘Oh, all this needs is this.’ … The great thing was we were always learning by discovering new things, but you were also discovering all these incredible people and all these new incredible places.”

It was evident from the first season that Tucci knew his way around a kitchen, as if his starring role in the 1996 film ‘Big Night’ wasn’t enough. His background and upbringing also increased his love of food and travel.

“When we made ‘Big Night’ a long time ago, this movie we made almost 30 years ago, I thought that my affection for food, I would have gotten it out of my system,” Tucci said. “But no, the opposite happened and I became more and more interested in it.”

According to an article in Forbes, Tucci will spotlight four new regions in Italy in this second season on the show: Calabria, Sardinia, Puglia, and Liguria.

“I’ve been dreaming of coming back to Calabria since I was a boy,” Tucci said.

Rich Thomaselli
