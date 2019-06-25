Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Reached Capacity After Just One Hour
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge reached capacity within one hour of opening after Disneyland ended its reservation program on Sunday, June 23, 2019, according to reports.
Monday, June 24 was the first time that the land was available to guests without a reserved time slot, and visitors were being turned away less than one hour after it was opened at 7:30 a.m.
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, the sole ride in Galaxy’s Edge, showed wait times of three hours shortly after opening but that lowered to 45 minutes later in the day.
Many fans have been interested to know how the park would manage crowds and access to the popular new land—and a new system is in place.
Now, Disneyland has instituted a virtual queue system available through the Disneyland app. Guests can join a “boarding group” that queues them for access to Galaxy’s Edge.
When boarding groups are called up, guests head to the entrance near Big Thunder Mountain to gain access to the land.
Visitors can check their status throughout the day via the app, which offers sign-ups and status updates.
