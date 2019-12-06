Last updated: 02:44 PM ET, Fri December 06 2019

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Hits Some Snags on Opening Day

Entertainment Laurie Baratti December 06, 2019

Lieutenant Bek speaks with guests aboard an Intersystem Transport Ship as they blast off Batuu in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.
PHOTO: Lieutenant Bek speaks with guests aboard an Intersystem Transport Ship as they blast off Batuu in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. (Photo courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort)

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the second and seemingly definitive attraction to be installed within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World, opened to the public yesterday following months of escalating anticipation.

Given the massive amounts of planning and testing that must’ve gone into this endeavor, designers hoped that opening day would come off without a hitch—which any avid theme-park goer can tell you is rarely the case.

It probably comes as no surprise, then, that yesterday’s launch met with some inconvenient interruptions, according to attendees’ various social media posts. Even after standing in line for hours to get “boarding passes” (part of the virtual queuing process that’s been implemented for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance) for the new attraction, many had to be turned away or even evacuated mid-ride, due to malfunctions.

Fox News spoke with visiting Nebraskan Matt Harrington, who was among those who were removed mid-ride and promised preferred admission later that same day. Harrington was taking it all in stride, and remarked, "It's part of the experience of coming on day one, it is just the bugs and the kinks.”

It's a fair bet that most of those who showed up in order to be among the first to experience the attraction—which is being hailed as Disney’s “most ambitious, immersive, advanced, action-packed” ride ever created—were also aware there'd likely be some hiccups on its premiere day.

KennyThePirate shared on Twitter that, as early as 7:05 a.m. local time, his group was evacuated from the ride and given a slip of paper for return entry at a later time, plus digital-ticket entry to another attraction. The same user later tweeted, “Disney Offers Complimentary 1-Day Park Hoppers and Rise of the Resistance Fastpasses to Guests Whose Boarding Groups Were Unable to be Accommodated.” So, it seems that the park made all efforts to ensure that all were actually able to experience the debuting attraction, in the end.

While the company didn’t directly address the reports of technical issues with the ride, Walt Disney World did issue a statement to local news Fox 35 yesterday, which read, "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is overwhelmingly popular and guests have been enjoying it since early this morning. The virtual queue has been working well with guests having fun in other areas of the park rather than waiting in line."

