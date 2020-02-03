Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to Lead Victory Parade at Walt Disney World Resort
Entertainment February 03, 2020
WHY IT RATES: After spurring the Kansas City Chiefs to victory yesterday in the team's first Super Bowl in 50 years, quarterback Patrick Mahomes pronounced, "I'm going to Disney World!". Today, he'll headline a victory parade that's headed down Main Street U.S.A. at Walt Disney World alongside one special Make-a-Wish recipient.—Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory Sunday night in Miami, Super Bowl LIV, MVP Patrick Mahomes made the pronouncement nearly every NFL player dreams of saying:
"I'm going to Disney World!"
That famous line by Mahomes punctuates another of Disney's iconic Super Bowl TV campaigns made popular by some of the biggest names in Super Bowl history. The campaign includes a Super Bowl TV commercial airing nationally this week, highlighting Mahomes' heroic role in propelling his team to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.
Mahomes is expected to celebrate his performance and the Chiefs' victory today with a magical day at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. He will be the star of a colorful parade down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park and will interact with beloved Disney characters and cheering fans.
Adding to the magical moment, this year's celebration has a new twist. As the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl MVP ceremony, Disney Parks for the first time is inviting one Make-A-Wish child – Nathaniel, 10, from Texas – to join Mahomes in the parade down Main Street, U.S.A. in Disney's Magic Kingdom Park. In addition, 17 other Make-A-Wish children, whose wishes were to attend the Super Bowl, are also extending their magical wishes by visiting Magic Kingdom Park on Monday.
The inclusion of the Make-A-Wish children in the Super Bowl celebration is part of Disney's commitment to deliver comfort and inspiration to children facing serious illnesses – a commitment that will also include a $1 million donation to Make-A-Wish in honor of Mahomes, which was announced immediately after the Super Bowl. The first official wish granted for a Make-A-Wish child involved a trip to Disneyland Resort nearly 40 years ago. Currently, Disney helps to grant more than 10,000 wishes each year for children around the world.
Mahomes rallied Kansas City from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win Super Bowl LIV, 31-20, leading the furious comeback with two touchdown passes. He hit Travis Kelce for a 1-yard score with 6:13 remaining, then on the Chiefs' next possession found Damien Williams out of the backfield for what would prove to be the game-clinching touchdown. Mahomes finished with 286 yards passing and two TD passes, plus 29 rushing yards and another score on the ground.
Monday's festivities continue a time-honored tradition of megastar athletes commemorating their greatest sports achievements at Disney theme parks, a magical ritual that began in 1987 when Disney celebrated the New York Giants' Super Bowl win at Walt Disney World Resort.
For more information, visit disneyworld.disney.go.com.
SOURCE: Walt Disney World press release.
For more information on Florida
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS