Last updated: 09:14 AM ET, Thu February 16 2023

The Caribbean’s First Theme Park to Open in March in Punta Cana

Entertainment Lacey Pfalz February 16, 2023

Rendering of Katmandu Park Punta Cana
Rendering of Katmandu Park Punta Cana. (photo courtesy of Melia Hotels International)

The Caribbean’s first-ever theme park, Katmandu Park Punta Cana, has announced an opening date on March 15, 2023.

The theme park, which is connected to Falcon’s Resort by Meliá All Suites Punta Cana and is free for all guests of the resort, will offer a new “resortainment” experience, with immersive attractions like a suspended theater called Voyage of the Fathom Wanderer, a 4D dark ride called Legend of the Desirata and a walk-through attractions called EtherQuest.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Businesswoman relaxing at her hotel suite bed.

Hyatt, Wyndham Highlight Positive Results for 2022

FAA building in Washington, DC

The FAA Given One Week Deadline for a Backup Plan to the NOTAM...

TAP Air Portugal Airbus A319

Get to Know TAP Air Portugal

Secrets Montego Bay Jamaica

The Black Travel Surge is Evident

Travel savings, budget, money.

Inflation Data Shows Impact on Travel Industry Prices

According to Travel+Leisure, the park will offer three package types to guests, with passes beginning at $120 per adult and $85 per child. It’s being developed by Falcon’s Beyond, a global entertainment development company.

The first Katmandu Park is located in Mallorca, Spain, with future parks expected to open in Mexico and the Canary Islands.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce the opening date for Katmandu Park | Punta Cana, which seamlessly blends first-of-its-kind immersive entertainment and attractions with premium hospitality, for the ultimate escape,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond in a press release.

“We have structured ticketing in a way that offers fans the flexibility to explore the park however works best for their vacation, whether they want to visit once or return every day.”

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

For more Entertainment News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
The TravelPulse Podcast logo

TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Portugal

Disney Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Super Bowl Commercial

Travel Commercials To Watch for During Super Bowl LVII

Disney Unveils New Princess-Inspired Bridal Gowns and Bridesmaid Dresses

Universal Announces New Dining, Shopping Experiences for Super Nintendo World

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS