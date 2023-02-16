The Caribbean’s First Theme Park to Open in March in Punta Cana
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz February 16, 2023
The Caribbean’s first-ever theme park, Katmandu Park Punta Cana, has announced an opening date on March 15, 2023.
The theme park, which is connected to Falcon’s Resort by Meliá All Suites Punta Cana and is free for all guests of the resort, will offer a new “resortainment” experience, with immersive attractions like a suspended theater called Voyage of the Fathom Wanderer, a 4D dark ride called Legend of the Desirata and a walk-through attractions called EtherQuest.
According to Travel+Leisure, the park will offer three package types to guests, with passes beginning at $120 per adult and $85 per child. It’s being developed by Falcon’s Beyond, a global entertainment development company.
The first Katmandu Park is located in Mallorca, Spain, with future parks expected to open in Mexico and the Canary Islands.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to announce the opening date for Katmandu Park | Punta Cana, which seamlessly blends first-of-its-kind immersive entertainment and attractions with premium hospitality, for the ultimate escape,” said Cecil D. Magpuri, CEO of Falcon’s Beyond in a press release.
“We have structured ticketing in a way that offers fans the flexibility to explore the park however works best for their vacation, whether they want to visit once or return every day.”
