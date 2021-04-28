The Challenges of Opening an Attraction Amid the Pandemic
April 28, 2021
Opening an attraction during the pandemic is not for the faint of heart, as John Phillipson, vice president and general manager of Little Canada, found out for himself.
The attraction recreates Canada’s landmarks and cityscapes in miniature scale.
“We’ve had our challenges, that’s for sure. For us, the only way to open during the pandemic has been to make the safety of our team our first priority,” he said. “That means working from home where we can and for our on-site work, putting an enhanced safety plan in place that exceeds the provincial guidelines.”
“Like many businesses we have faced the uncertainty of shutdowns to our construction, the emerging science on how to keep our people safe – number one answer, masks! – and when the market will be ready for Little Canada to open,” he added.
It was able to overcome challenges in large part because of the dedication and perseverance of its employees, Phillipson said.
“They are a group of incredibly resilient and determined individuals who have adjusted to the necessary restrictions, such as working from home and working with limited space and social distancing measures,” Phillipson said. “Our team has really made this process much easier, and we’ve been able to accomplish what we have because of them.”
He noted that Little Canada will appeal to virtually all types of visitors. “We want this experience to resonate with people of all ages – anyone with a sense of wonder and curiosity and interest in learning something new about Canada.”
Phillipson described Little Canada as a “21st century miniature world, with a 15-minute day, where the sun sets and rises every 15 minutes” in destinations that will initially include Little Niagara, Little Toronto, Little Golden Horseshoe, Little Ottawa and Petit Quebec.
Not only can visitors experience Canada in miniature, but they can also “live in it by getting Littlized,” he said. “Guests will have the opportunity to step into the Littlization Station, get scanned and then 3D printed into their very own Little Me. They then have the option to choose from a variety of locations where their Little Me can live forever.”
While Phillipson expects the attraction to open this summer, an exact date has yet to be set. “We haven’t publicly announced an opening date just yet. We really want to assess where we are in regard to COVID-19 and the restrictions that have been put in place,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re being responsible and giving people an experience that is astonishing but most importantly, safe.”
