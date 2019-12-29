The Holiday Merriment Isn’t Over Yet at Disneyland Resort
Entertainment Laurie Baratti December 29, 2019
Maybe you feel as though you’ve missed your opportunity to partake of all the holiday cheer, warm wintery foods and special, tempting treats that accompany Christmastime at the Disneyland Resort—but there’s still time to make yuletide memories in The Merriest Place on Earth, as its holiday celebration continues through January 6, 2020.
Let’s skim right over the fact that, right now, there are nine different types of special, seasonal churros (what?!), peppermint caramel corn and candy-apple cotton candy being produced at outdoor vending carts across the parks.
Considering the sheer breadth of holiday-themed and -flavored food, beverages and sweets that have been concocted for the delight of this season’s park-goers (many available only from a single, select location within the resort), you could essentially spend an entire day following a tasting trail to take in all the flavors of the season; all the while surrounded by the spectacular, sparkling décor that adorns every and every corner of the parks, and ambient music piped out in the style of whichever land you happen to be occupying at that particular moment.
Of course, seasonally-inspired street musicians and entertainers, live Disney characters (dressed in their holiday best), onstage concert performances, parades and special holiday shows—including the ‘World of Color – Season of Light’ and the ‘Believe...in Holiday Magic’ fireworks spectacular, with its magical snowfall finale—are sprinkled in literally everywhere to complete the multisensory holiday experience.
Disney California Adventure Park, in particular, has embraced a culturally all-encompassing approach to cultivating holiday cheer with its ‘Festival of Holidays’ park-wide celebration. Culturally diverse seasonal traditions—including Christmas/Navidad, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Three Kings Day—are all represented in the multitude of festivities, special offerings and programming taking place throughout the park.
One excellent way to see, smell and taste the traditions encompassed by Disney’s contemporary, combined holiday celebration is by actually biting into one. Disney California Adventure Park’s Festival Foods Marketplace features a delectable collection of “season’s eatings”—holiday comfort dishes and seasonal drinks whose cultural origins span the globe—infused, as ever, with a special Disney twist.
As they stroll through Disney California Adventure, guests can sample such multicultural, gourmet creations from eight special Festival Marketplace kiosks or at participating permanent dining locations.
Those keen to document their epicurean adventures can pick up a ‘Disney Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport’ and receive stamps for each seasonal cuisine item they try; or purchase a ‘Sip and Savor Pass’, which consists of a commemorative credential, lanyard and eight coupons that are redeemable for holiday food and beverage items (excluding alcohol), available at Festival Marketplace kiosks or participating dining establishments across the park. Sip and Savor offerings are tasting-size portions, so you should have room for each and every seasonal snack that suits your fancy!
For more information, visit Disneyland.com.
For more information on Anaheim, California
For more Entertainment News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS