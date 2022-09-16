The Trendiest Neighborhoods in Latin America
Entertainment Valentín Fuentes September 16, 2022
In emblematic Latin American cities such as Medellín, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago, and Lima, among others, tourists from all over the world enjoy a trendy atmosphere in their streets and restaurants and bohemian places.
Here we highlight some of the most iconic neighborhoods of different cities in Latin America where travelers find experiences for all tastes in a relaxed environment.
Chile
The El Arrayan neighborhood in Santiago is surrounded by mountains. Visitors can walk through its cozy streets and enjoy Chilean cuisine in restaurants that offer fusion food and traditional Chilean empanadas.
Considered one of the coolest neighborhoods in the world, El Arrayan is perfect to enjoy walks along Cerro Pocholo, or on the side of the Mapocho River to find the skatepark and various restaurants located in Plaza San Enrique or bars with excellent drinks and cocktails.
Rio de Janeiro
In the neighborhood of Saúde, located on the shore of Guanabara Bay, in Rio de Janeiro, visitors can walk very comfortably and admire the Morro da Concenição, in addition to enjoying traditional Brazilian food in its different restaurants and bars where they can try the typical caipirinhas.
This spot has countless colonial houses and 18th-century warehouses. The neighborhood also has sites of high historical, cultural, and religious value, such as the Church of San Francisco de la Prainha, the Valongo Pier, the Salt Stone, and the Hanging Garden of Valongo, among many others.
Colombia
La Candelaria neighborhood in Medellín has several characteristics that make it a favorite of local and foreign visitors. It is located in a place surrounded by a beautiful landscape and has a wide range of places to enjoy active nightlife including restaurants with fine dining as well as attractive cultural sites.
Its streets are always full of passers-by who listen to live music and performances of street theater along emblematic places of the city, such as Plaza Botero, or La Playa, until reaching the Casa de la Memoria Museum and Bombona, which is the most active place during the evening, for its wide range of places to enjoy the nightlife.
Peru
Barranco is a fun spot south of the Peruvian capital where visitors enjoy the best restaurants in the country along with bohemian pubs. Here the offer includes experiences for all tastes, from world-class restaurants to places dedicated to art and culture.
Considered one of the most hipster neighborhoods on the planet, Barranco is perfect to enjoy on foot and visit places such as the Bridge of Sighs, Bajada de Baños, the Malecón Souza, and the Barranco Municipal Park, to mention a few.
Mexico
Colonia Roma, located in Mexico City, is arguably the most hipster place in the country. Walking through its ancient streets is a pleasure because it has countless houses more than a century old with architecture mainly of Art Deco style.
This area is also full of beautiful parks, art galleries, markets, gourmet shops, pet-friendly restaurants, and wonderful streets where bicyclists and skateboarders ride during the day. There is a great gastronomic offer in very nice restaurants and bars with terraces and spaces designed with a lot of creativity to receive local and international visitors.
