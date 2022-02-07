The World’s Best Cities for Movie Lovers
Entertainment Laurie Baratti February 07, 2022
Ask any average citizen which city is the motion picture capital of the world and the answer is bound to be “Hollywood”, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the ideal destination for movie buffs, suggests a recent study.
Money.co.uk, a financial products comparison site, looked at big cities around the globe and ranked them according to several specific cinema-related criteria to create a list of the top cities for film lovers. Factors used for comparison included each city’s total number of movie theaters, number of film tours on offer, number of filming locations and number of film festivals held in the destination.
1. London, United Kingdom
As it turns out, far from Hollywood, London has the most attractions to offer cinephiles. The British capital city scored an overall 9.75 out of a possible 10, and took the top spot in two categories. It offers the greatest number of cinemas (161) and has the most available film tours (104). London’s Leicester Square is also routinely the scene of many of the world’s biggest film premieres and the city boasts no small number of filming locations, with over 5,600.
2. New York City, New York
New York City took second place, hosting by far the greatest number of film festivals (1,152), the Tribeca Film Festival, DOC NYC documentary film festival, the Asian American International Film Festival and New York International Children's Film Festival being among them. The metropolis also boasts close to 7,500 filming locations and hundreds of movies are shot in the Big Apple each year.
3. Los Angeles, California
Over on the West Coast, Los Angeles ranked third, boasting far-and-away the most filming locations (18,241) of the entire bunch—not surprising, given the number of big movie studios that still call Tinseltown home—and the city hosts the second-to-highest number of film festivals (730) of anywhere in the world.
Other Top 10 cities ranked as follows:
The study also looked at what a cinema ticket might cost in some of the world’s most developed countries. It turns out that the overall cheapest place to go see a movie is Turkey, where theater admission costs about $2.33. That’s roughly five times less than going to the cinema in the U.K., which runs around $13.50 per person. The second most inexpensive movie theater tickets in the world exist in Malaysia ($3.55), trailed by Kazakhstan ($3.66).
When it comes to the most expensive countries for going to the cinema, Switzerland tops the charts ($20.63), followed by Denmark ($16.73) in second place and Saudi Arabia ($15.99) in third.
