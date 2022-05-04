Last updated: 09:03 AM ET, Wed May 04 2022

Theme Parks Offering Free Admission to Active Military Members, Veterans

Almost every theme park in the United States offers discounts for active members of the military and veterans, but several are offering free admission in May to celebrate National Military Appreciation Month.

At Busch Gardens parks in Tampa and Williamsburg, U.S. military veterans and up to three guests can redeem a free one-day admission to its parks between April 25 and May 15. Active-duty military and their guests continue to enjoy one-day complimentary entry all year long.

SeaWorld is also honoring Military Appreciation Month at its parks in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego by providing complimentary one-day admission to veterans and their families from April 25 through May 15. Active-duty military members and their guests can also enjoy one-day free entry throughout the year.

Other theme parks offering free admission to veterans and active-duty members of the military include Magic Springs, Sun Splash Family Waterpark, Colonial Williamsburg, Kings Island, Gilroy Gardens, LEGOLAND Discovery Centers and Cedar Point.

For a complete list of theme parks that offer free admission or discounts to veterans and active members of the military, check out Military.com.

At Walt Disney World Resort, in addition to discounts, theme park officials recently hosted the National Defense Network as it shined a spotlight on Disney’s nearly 100 years of strong support for the armed forces, military families and veterans.

