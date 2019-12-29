Three Different Disney Characters Say They Were Inappropriately Touched
December 29, 2019
Three different employees who portrayed three different characters at Walt Disney World say they were inappropriately touched by tourists this month and have filed police reports.
The characters, or ‘cast members’ as Disney likes to call them, were Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck.
The incident with the woman portraying Mickey Mouse was not of a sexual nature but the other two incidents involved tourists allegedly groping the cast members.
The news comes on the heels of November’s revelation that a 51-year old man was arrested after groping the breast of a woman portraying a Disney Princess, according to the Associated Press.
“Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage Cast Members to come forward in any uncomfortable situation,” Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said in a statement. “We provide multiple resources to protect our Cast Members’ well-being, including on-site law enforcement officers who respond, and are available to them, if needed.”
The woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume said she was injured when a grandmother trying to show her granddaughter there was nothing to be afraid of, patted Mickey Mouse on the head several times. The employee said she suffered head and neck injuries as the costume pressed down on her.
The same day, a 36-year-old Disney employee who portrays Minnie Mouse posed for pictures with a man and his wife and claimed the man groped her chest three times.
Finally, an 18-year old who portrays Donald Duck said a woman who was in her 60s asked if she could kiss the character. But the situation escalated when the woman began touching and grabbing the character’s arms, chest, belly and face.
