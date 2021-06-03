Toy Box Mini Golf Opens Near Dollywood
Toy Box Mini Golf – believed to be the first toy-themed mini golf course in the world – debuted on Dollywood Lane in Pidgeon Forge, Tenn.
The 18-hole, outdoor course features 50 giant toys, including two 20-foot-high sparring robots and a 2,500 square foot toy box overloaded with toys at its center.
The course is also equipped with a toy store, a candy store and a laser maze.
It is attached to the TopJump Trampoline & Extreme Arena, which includes an indoor trampoline park, a climbing center, a ninja warrior course, a candy store and an arcade.
“I have always enjoyed playing with toys,” said Top Box Mini Golf Owner Chucky Blalock.
“With memories going back to my first set of LEGOs as a young child, I wanted to build a fun atmosphere where families could immerse themselves in a wonderland with toys way larger than life!” said owner Chucky Blalock.
The Smoky Mountains attraction can accommodate groups of up to 450 and is open daily – regardless of weather conditions.
The Dollywood Company also just announced a $500 million property investment plan which will include the 302-room HeartSong Lodge & Resort scheduled to debut in 2023 adjacent to the DreamMore Resort and Spa.
For more information on Toy Box Mini Golf, visit toyboxgolf.com or call 865-229-9922.
