Travel Host Samantha Brown Discusses TV Show and Trending News on TravelPulse Podcast

Samantha Brown joins the TravelPulse Podcast

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Samantha Brown, a travel expert and TV host formerly with the Travel Channel and now hosting the Emmy award-winning “Samantha Brown’s Places to Love.”

The two first discuss the latest trending news in travel, including winter travel woes and key destination updates. Later, Brown shares insights into what viewers can expect in season 5 of her "Places to Love” show, as well as the challenges of filming during the pandemic.

