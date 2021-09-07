Travel Podcast To Celebrate First Hospitality Women’s Day
September 07, 2021
The Hospitality Today Live podcast, hosted by 30-year hospitality expert Deborah Gardner, will be hosting a global celebration on September 23 to empower and inspire women in the hospitality industry for International Hospitality Women’s Day.
Guest hosts who are female industry leaders will help round out discussions with Gardner about the latest trends, COVID-19’s impact on the industry, their predictions about the future and other topics to help educate and inspire other women in the industry.
Guests will include Eileen Bistrisky, Effective Leadership Consulting, U.S; Karen Bolinger, KB Consulting, Australia Meena Bhatia, Le Meridien, India; Olga Navarro, Hospitality entrepreneur, Spain; Melissa Cherry, Miles Partnership, U.S; Kerry Healy, Accor, Southeast Asia; and Ana Hernandez, BCD Meetings & Events, Mexico.
"International Hospitality Women’s Day is a special recognition day created to help celebrate the achievements of women and a massive call to action in the hospitality industry on an international stage. On a global level, the industry should tune into this extraordinary day as an opportunity to provide the support for professional advancement of women to become effective leaders," said Gardner in an interview with Meetings Today.
Hospitality Today Live is one of the best podcasts about the industry, focusing on discussions with industry leaders, showcasing their perspectives, challenges, strategies and experience to help empower others within the hospitality industry. Almost three-quarters of the podcast’s listeners are female, so it aims to celebrate them and all of the other incredible women working in the hospitality industry this International Hospitality Women’s Day.
The special celebration will begin on Thursday, September 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MST. It will be streamed live and will be available to watch afterward on both YouTube and Facebook.
