Visit Paris and Enjoy the Luxury Like J-Lo and Ben

J-Lo
Jennifer Lopez spent her honeymoon with Ben Affleck and their blended family in Paris. (Photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Carlos M. Vazquez II-Flickr)

Ever want to live like a celebrity when you travel? In other words, live larger than life and larger than the other 99 percent?

Well, thanks to the good folks at Town And Country magazine, here’s how you can travel like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck did for their honeymoon when they and their children from previous marriages jetted off to Paris.

T&C might as well have been in the Jen and Ben traveling party because the publication had a terrific, detailed account of what they did and where they went and what they are over the course of the week-long honeymoon.

Here are just a few highlights of the Bennifer experience.

The group stayed at the Hotel de Crillon, a five-star hotel overlooking the Place de la Concorde. It is described as “a celebration of the spirit of Paris and French art de vivre—timeless, legendary, and unabashedly elegant.” Room rates run around $1,700 per night or slightly more than Motel 6. Although we will say that, if you’re looking for good juju on any Paris trip, the hotel is fabulous, but the Place de la Concorde is where Marie Antoinette was publicly beheaded in the wake of the French Revolution.

Dinner out is always a spectacle for a celebrity and usually it’s at a high-end restaurant. But we have to say, one of Ben and J-Lo’s first stops, to eat at Le Matignon, actually seemed reasonable to us considering it’s Paris. According to TripAdvisor, Le Matignon has entrees ranging in price from $49 to $131 – heck, at some restaurants you in New York City you can’t even buy a cheeseburger for 49 bucks – and after dinner is done the place turns into a nightclub.

For a great dessert or a mid-day snack or, heck, any time at all, go where the Afflect-Lopez group went – at Le Flore en l'lle. How good is the ice cream there? Put it this way: they went twice in seven days.

As for a romantic stroll through the City of Light, there’s really no need for great elaboration. The Eiffel Tower is always a spectacular site to see even for jaded tourists like celebrities, as is a walk down the Champs-Elysees. And no trip to Paris would be complete without going to The Louvre to see The Mona Lisa.

Shopping? Nope. We’re not even going there. Paris is the home of Louis Vuitton and some of the most high-end products in the world. We shouldn’t even have to say that.

And finally, if you have the means, cap it off as Bennifer did with a private cruise down the River Seine. Of course, this being two people with no limit, their sightseeing tour was onboard a 71-foot teak yacht.

