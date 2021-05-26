Travelers Can Win $5,000 From Dream-Themed Vacation Contest
Entertainment Lacey Pfalz May 26, 2021
You could win the vacation of your dreams by having your wackiest dream interpreted on Hotels.com with its new dream-themed vacation contest.
Now through May 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET, enter the contest and describe your wackiest dream in detail. Hotels.com will then select five lucky winners with the strangest dreams for a $5,000 credit on Hotels.com and a free upgrade to Gold Status.
The interpreters, Anna Toonk and Nina Endrst of The SoulUnity will also interpret your dream and tell you where you should travel based on its true meaning.
“We’ve all had those crazy, wild dreams that we can’t explain, even more so in the past year,” said Jennifer Dohm, Head of PR and Communications, North America.
“Hotels.com is here to help you make sense of those subliminal thoughts and reward you with what your inner self really wants — a dream-worthy vacation. With flexible cancellation options, Gold Status perks like late checkout and the array of dreamy properties available on Hotels.com, there are plenty of epic trips for the taking, no matter where travelers’ dreams take them.”
Hotels.com is also offering eight percent off select summer vacation destinations now through May 27 with the code InUrDreams for travel through September 21, 2021.
Please see the official terms and conditions here. To enter, please click here.
