Travelers Will Soon Be Able to Take Expedition Dives to Titanic
Entertainment Donald Wood October 29, 2020
For travelers looking for a bit of adventure, a company announced it would begin offering submarine dive expeditions to the wreckage of the Titanic, starting in May 2021.
According to Bloomberg.com, OceanGate Expeditions president Stockton Rush announced the company would begin offering diving expeditions from May to July on his privately owned five-person submarine, dubbed The Titan.
Travelers will pay $125,000 for an eight-day voyage from St. John’s, Newfoundland, that includes a six-to-eight-hour dive to the site of the historic shipwreck. As “citizen scientists,” passengers will assist with a technical survey of the wreck and surrounding debris field.
The six currently planned expeditions to arguably the most famous shipwreck site in the world have already received over 35 bookings, but additional spaces are still available.
“There are better wrecks,” Rush told Bloomberg. “Maybe even more important wrecks, but people don’t know what they are, and it’s hard to sell something when somebody doesn’t know.”
As for The Titan, the carbon-fiber submarine was designed with the help of Boeing and NASA and can reach depths of 2.5 miles. The vessel features a 21-inch viewport, external lights, HD and 4K cameras and a laser scanner, all while reaching a speed of three knots.
Passengers will be accompanied by a scientist-researcher and a pilot, with Rush himself captaining the vessel on every third journey. The team plans on using the technology aboard to create a 3D model of the shipwreck and debris field.
Guests approved for the 2021 voyages would become the first to visit the wreck in 15 years.
