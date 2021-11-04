'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard' Season Four Debuts November 7
Entertainment Brian Major November 04, 2021
Celebrity global traveler Denella Ri'chard is returning for season four of “Traveling with Denella Ri'chard,” which documents her extensive international journeys, with the show’s 2021 premiere on November 7.
Featuring open destinations once again welcoming tourists, the show’s debut episode is themed “As the World Reopens” and will air twice nightly on Sunday evenings on the CJC Network, at 8:30 p.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. PST and at 11:30 p.m. EST / 8:30 p.m. PST. The show can also be viewed Sundays at 10:00 a.m. EST on the CW South Florida.
“This season we travel to Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands, the south coast of Jamaica, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Martinique, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, to name a few destinations,” said Ri’chard. “I am blown away with the things to do in each of these destinations. Travel is back.”
World traveler Ri'chard is a former travel industry executive who is currently a public speaker and travel writer. She’s previously been named among The Network Journal's 25 Influential Black Women in Business and Legacy Miami's 50 Most Powerful & Influential Black Business Leaders. Black Meetings & Tourism Magazine honored her with its APEX Distinguished Service Award.
The show’s fourth season will air through February 2022 and is timed “to give our destination and tour operator partners’ television exposure domestically, globally and in-flight” during the key first-quarter travel period, said Don Wiggins, the program’s executive producer.
“Traveling with Denella Ri’chard is also available as part of inflight programming on Canadian carrier. WestJet Airlines and via CTV and OTT live platforms accessible via SmartTV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
MGM Resorts' Stadium Walk Is the Ultimate Las Vegas Gameday Experience
For more Entertainment News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS