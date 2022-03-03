Last updated: 04:11 PM ET, Thu March 03 2022

'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard' to Debut One-Hour TV Special

Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 03, 2022

Denella Ri'chard, traveler, producer, tv host, industry veteran
World traveler, producer and TV host Denella Ri'chard. (photo courtesy of The Wiggins Agency)

The fast-growing hit TV series following celebrity world traveler and travel industry veteran Denella Ri’chard as she explores the globe, "Traveling With Denella Ri'chard" is set to debut a one-hour special this spring.

Titled Traveling The World With Denella Ri’chard, the special will highlight destinations that have reemerged since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and will air between April 1 and May 15, 2022, on more than 35 ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and CW affiliate stations throughout the United States.

ADVERTISING
MORE Entertainment
Complete Caribbean Podcast

Caribbean Travel: Picturing the Post-Outbreak Travel...

Disney Junior Fun Fest

Disney California Adventure Welcomes First Disney Junior...

TravelPulse Podcast

TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Riviera Maya, Mexico

Destinations featured in the special will include Jamaica, the Bahamas, Miami and Ecuador.

"Travel has changed during the last two years due to the pandemic. People are vacationing differently. More people are connecting with nature, getting out of their comfort zone, and exploring open spaces. The one-hour special highlights several 'once in a lifetime' things to be experienced when you travel to these amazing destinations," Ri'chard said in a statement.

"The television and travel industry have made commitments to the advancement of DEI: diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is exciting because we are starting to see action and not just words. This is a history-making moment to see Denella Ri'chard (a woman of color) get signed for a one-hour television special on broadcast network affiliate stations," added Don Wiggins, CEO of The Wiggins Agency and executive producer of the one-hour special.

Click here to view a complete station list so you can watch it in your town or city.

For more information on United States

For more Entertainment News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Complete Caribbean Podcast

Caribbean Travel: Picturing the Post-Outbreak Travel Landscape

Disney California Adventure Welcomes First Disney Junior Fun Fest

TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Riviera Maya, Mexico

Zagreb Becomes a City of Lights Once Again

WWE Partners with On Location for Travel Packages, All-Inclusive Tickets

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS