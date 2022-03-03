'Traveling With Denella Ri'chard' to Debut One-Hour TV Special
Entertainment Patrick Clarke March 03, 2022
The fast-growing hit TV series following celebrity world traveler and travel industry veteran Denella Ri’chard as she explores the globe, "Traveling With Denella Ri'chard" is set to debut a one-hour special this spring.
Titled Traveling The World With Denella Ri’chard, the special will highlight destinations that have reemerged since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and will air between April 1 and May 15, 2022, on more than 35 ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and CW affiliate stations throughout the United States.
Destinations featured in the special will include Jamaica, the Bahamas, Miami and Ecuador.
"Travel has changed during the last two years due to the pandemic. People are vacationing differently. More people are connecting with nature, getting out of their comfort zone, and exploring open spaces. The one-hour special highlights several 'once in a lifetime' things to be experienced when you travel to these amazing destinations," Ri'chard said in a statement.
"The television and travel industry have made commitments to the advancement of DEI: diversity, equity, and inclusion. This is exciting because we are starting to see action and not just words. This is a history-making moment to see Denella Ri'chard (a woman of color) get signed for a one-hour television special on broadcast network affiliate stations," added Don Wiggins, CEO of The Wiggins Agency and executive producer of the one-hour special.
