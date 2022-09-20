TravelPulse Podcast: 2022 Fall Travel Outlook
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff September 20, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman discusses the top trending news in the travel industry, including Hurricane Fiona's impact on travel, the latest on airfare prices and more.
Later in the show, Bowman welcomes Laura Fernandez, VP Head of Industry Travel + Tourism at SXM Media and Shane Brossard, Chief Marketing Officer at Travel Wisconsin. Together the three discuss the 2022 Fall travel season, how Travel Wisconsin is using unique tactics to entice visitors, and much more.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
